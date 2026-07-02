Delhi unveils EV policy banning gasoline 2-wheeler registrations from 2028 Auto Jul 02, 2026

Delhi just rolled out a big electric vehicle policy to tackle air pollution, targeting the city's most polluting rides, two- and three-wheelers.

From April 2028, you won't be able to register new gasoline two-wheelers in Delhi. For CNG three-wheelers, registrations are restricted even sooner, by the end of 2026.

Studies show these vehicles are behind over 40% of the city's vehicular PM2.5 pollution.