Delhi unveils EV policy banning gasoline 2-wheeler registrations from 2028
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Delhi just rolled out a big electric vehicle policy to tackle air pollution, targeting the city's most polluting rides, two- and three-wheelers.
From April 2028, you won't be able to register new gasoline two-wheelers in Delhi. For CNG three-wheelers, registrations are restricted even sooner, by the end of 2026.
Studies show these vehicles are behind over 40% of the city's vehicular PM2.5 pollution.
Delhi gasoline 2-wheelers 4.92L in 2025
Gasoline two-wheelers still dominate Delhi roads: more than 4.92 lakh (or 492,000) were registered in 2025 versus just 37,000 electric ones, and by mid-2026 they made up more than 90% of new registrations.
The three-wheeler scene is changing faster though: since 2020, electric models have outnumbered CNG registrations each year.