Delhi unveils EV policy to phase out petrol and CNG
Delhi just rolled out its Electric Vehicles Policy 2026, aiming to make the city cleaner and greener by phasing out petrol and CNG vehicles.
Cleared by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Cabinet and the lieutenant governor, the policy is all about boosting electric rides under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Delhi announces tax and subsidy package
Electric cars up to ₹30 lakh get full exemption from road tax and registration fees.
From January 2027, only electric auto-rickshaws can be registered, and from April 1, 2028, no more new petrol or CNG two-wheelers will be allowed.
If you're eyeing an e-bike, there are subsidies: ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹20,000 in the second year, and ₹10,000 in the third year.
The government is also investing ₹15,000 crore over four years and plans to set up 30,000-plus charging points across Delhi by 2030.