Delhi unveils EV policy to phase out petrol and CNG

Delhi announces tax and subsidy package

Electric cars up to ₹30 lakh get full exemption from road tax and registration fees.

From January 2027, only electric auto-rickshaws can be registered, and from April 1, 2028, no more new petrol or CNG two-wheelers will be allowed.

If you're eyeing an e-bike, there are subsidies: ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹20,000 in the second year, and ₹10,000 in the third year.

The government is also investing ₹15,000 crore over four years and plans to set up 30,000-plus charging points across Delhi by 2030.