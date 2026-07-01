Delhi updates EV policy to include hydrogen fuel cell vehicles
Delhi just updated its Electric Vehicle Policy to include hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, aiming to roll them out over the next four years.
The big goal? Cut down on vehicle emissions, which make up nearly one-quarter of the city's air pollution.
To kick things off, two hydrogen-powered busses will hit the streets thanks to a team-up between Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and NTPC.
NTPC to cover costs above ₹45/km
DTC is finalizing a deal with NTPC, which will provide the busses as part of its CSR efforts and cover any running costs above ₹45 per kilometer.
Delhi's Transport Minister Pankaj Singh called this move "an important step in our journey toward sustainable and environmentally responsible transport systems," saying it fits right in with the city's clean energy goals.
If all goes well, this could be a big leap for greener public transport in Delhi.