Delhi updates EV policy to include hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

NTPC to cover costs above ₹45/km

DTC is finalizing a deal with NTPC, which will provide the busses as part of its CSR efforts and cover any running costs above ₹45 per kilometer.

Delhi's Transport Minister Pankaj Singh called this move "an important step in our journey toward sustainable and environmentally responsible transport systems," saying it fits right in with the city's clean energy goals.

If all goes well, this could be a big leap for greener public transport in Delhi.