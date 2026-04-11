Delhi waives road tax and registration for EVs priced ₹30L
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Delhi just dropped a draft policy that could make switching to electric vehicles way more appealing.
If you buy an electric car priced at ₹30 lakh or below, ex-showroom and register it in Delhi till March 31, 2030, you won't have to pay any road tax or registration fees.
Cars above ₹30 lakh aren't included, but it's a solid push for cleaner commuting in the city.
Delhi allows only electric 3-wheelers 2027
The draft also gives strong hybrid cars a 50% cut on taxes and fees.
Plus, starting January 2027, only electric three-wheelers will be allowed to register in Delhi, a clear sign the city wants greener streets soon.
This plan builds on Delhi's earlier EV efforts and is open for public feedback for the next month before anything becomes official.