Delhi waives road tax and registration for EVs priced ₹30L Auto Apr 11, 2026

Delhi just dropped a draft policy that could make switching to electric vehicles way more appealing.

If you buy an electric car priced at ₹30 lakh or below, ex-showroom and register it in Delhi till March 31, 2030, you won't have to pay any road tax or registration fees.

Cars above ₹30 lakh aren't included, but it's a solid push for cleaner commuting in the city.