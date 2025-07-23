Delhi's new EV deadline: All vehicles to be electric by 2026 Auto Jul 23, 2025

Delhi just gave its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy a new deadline—March 2026.

The extra time is for public feedback to help shape the next phase, with Transport Minister Pankaj Singh saying they want ideas from everyone, not just experts.

The big goal? All-electric vehicles in the city within three years, plus better charging spots and smarter ways to handle old batteries.