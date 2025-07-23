Next Article
Delhi's new EV deadline: All vehicles to be electric by 2026
Delhi just gave its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy a new deadline—March 2026.
The extra time is for public feedback to help shape the next phase, with Transport Minister Pankaj Singh saying they want ideas from everyone, not just experts.
The big goal? All-electric vehicles in the city within three years, plus better charging spots and smarter ways to handle old batteries.
Retrofitting challenge for BS4 trucks
The government's also rolling out an innovation challenge: Can anyone retrofit BS4 trucks to meet stricter BS6 standards?
There's up to ₹50 lakh on the table for solutions that work.
And heads up—starting November 1 this year, only BS6, CNG, or electric commercial vehicles get into Delhi.
It's all part of a bigger push to clean up the air and make city travel greener.