Dethleffs unveils sustainable C.Core camper at Dusseldorf Caravan Salon
Dethleffs just dropped its C.Core camper concept at the 2026 Dusseldorf Caravan Salon, and it's all about sustainable travel.
This concept blends recycled materials, biomimicry, and renewable energy on a Volkswagen Crafter chassis.
It's not headed for mass production (think of it as a cool testbed for green tech in RVs).
C.Core uses Necto and 600W solar
The C.Core uses Necto, a specialized bird-bone-inspired form of multi-layer aluminum panels, shaving off 55-45kg compared to usual builds.
Its "solar flower" rooftop panels generate up to 600W of charging and double as an awning, paired with a hefty lithium battery for months off-grid.
Inside, you get a flexible dining space with a drop-down projection screen just above the entryway, plus both indoor and outdoor kitchens.
There's also a closed-loop water system and a multi-fuel heater that runs on renewable, cleaner-burning hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) (pretty clever stuff for eco-conscious road trips).