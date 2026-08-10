Dhoot Transmission aims for 35% EV revenue in 3 years
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Dhoot Transmission, an auto parts company from Aurangabad, wants to grow its electric vehicle (EV) revenue from 25% to 35% over the next three years.
Managing Director Rahul Dhoot says their strong market share, about 41% in the two- and three-wheeler segment, gives them confidence to aim high.
Dhoot Transmission IPO seeks over ₹3,000cr
The company is also looking to boost international revenue from less than 10% to 15%.
They just launched an IPO aiming to raise over ₹3,000 crore (priced at ₹829 to ₹871 per share), with plans to use the funds for paying off debt and expanding their business.
Plus, they're working on diversifying beyond wiring harnesses for more stable long-term growth.