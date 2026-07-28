Dorado Motorsports unveils $10,499 Dorado V3 electric dirt bike
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Dorado Motorsports, a San Francisco startup founded by Erez Frank and Nick Kluger, just dropped its first electric dirt bike, the Dorado V3.
Priced at $10,499, the V3 is built for motocross fans who want an affordable electric ride without sacrificing performance.
Dorado V3 packs 36 kW motor
The Dorado V3 packs a 36-kW motor, swappable 7.2-kWh battery, and reaches speeds up to 129km/h (130km per hour) with more than 113km of trail range.
It's engineered for rugged terrain with KYB suspension, hydraulic brakes, big wheels, and plenty of ground clearance.
Weighing just 230 to 118kg (104 to 118kg), it's agile yet tough, plus swapping batteries means you can keep riding longer without waiting around.