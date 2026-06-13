Driver says autopilot failed as Tesla crashes into Redmond garage

Police probe Tesla autopilot safety concerns

Police are now investigating what went wrong with Tesla's autopilot system, which is supposed to help but still needs drivers to pay attention.

This isn't the first time people have raised concerns: Tesla's more advanced Full Self-Driving software has also been called out for unpredictable moves like veering into the path of oncoming trains or trying to drive into a lake.

Incidents like this keep the spotlight on how safe (or not) these autonomous features really are.