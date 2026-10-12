DS Automobiles unveils F3VER concept before 2026 Paris Motor Show
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DS Automobiles just dropped the F3VER concept, showing off its bold new look ahead of the 2026 Paris Motor Show.
This sleek design study signals DS's move to stand out from its Citroen roots and hints at where it's headed in the premium car game.
F3VER uses design intelligence for aerodynamics
The F3VER stands out with its vertical central element, Y-shaped front lights, and a rear decked out in LED panels. Its Cosmic Blue paint actually shifts color depending on the light (pretty eye-catching).
Inside, it's roomy with a 400-liter trunk, and DS is using "Design Intelligence" to keep things aerodynamic and reduce weight.
No full specs yet, but this concept is all about pushing creative boundaries for what's next.