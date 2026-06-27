Ducati debuts Desmo250 MX 250-cc motocross model with 44hp

Desmo250 MX arrives US showrooms August

Inspired by Ducati's Panigale V4 R, it comes with a desmodromic valve system for extra precision.

You get adjustable engine maps, traction control, launch control, and more, all tuned for your ride style.

There's even a built-in service tracker you can check from your phone to predict when maintenance is due.

The Desmo250 MX lands in US showrooms this August alongside the street-legal Desmo450 EDS.