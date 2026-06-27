Ducati debuts Desmo250 MX 250-cc motocross model with 44hp
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Ducati just pulled the covers off its Desmo250 MX, a motocross bike built for the track.
It packs a 250-cc engine with 44hp, revs up to a wild 15,000 rpm, and weighs only 103kg, so it's light and seriously quick for jumps and corners.
Desmo250 MX arrives US showrooms August
Inspired by Ducati's Panigale V4 R, it comes with a desmodromic valve system for extra precision.
You get adjustable engine maps, traction control, launch control, and more, all tuned for your ride style.
There's even a built-in service tracker you can check from your phone to predict when maintenance is due.
The Desmo250 MX lands in US showrooms this August alongside the street-legal Desmo450 EDS.