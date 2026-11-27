Ducati DesertX V2 goes official in India at ₹20L
What's the story
Ducati has officially launched the new DesertX V2 adventure motorcycle in India. Priced at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the second-generation model comes with a host of upgrades including an all-new 890cc V2 engine, monocoque chassis, revised KYB suspension, and updated electronics. The bike is available in a single Matt Star White Silk color scheme and bookings are now open across Ducati dealerships. Deliveries will begin from the first week of December.
Engine specs
The bike draws power from an all-new 890cc V2 engine
The DesertX V2 is powered by Ducati's new 890cc V2 engine, which churns out a whopping 110hp at 9,000rpm and torque of up to 92Nm at 7,000rpm.
This is the lightest twin-cylinder four-valve-per-cylinder engine ever made by the company.
It also features an IVT variable intake valve timing system for improved performance.
Gearbox
It gets a 6-speed gearbox with revised ratios
The DesertX V2 comes with a six-speed gearbox with revised ratios.
The first four gears are shorter for off-road riding while the sixth gear is taller for highway cruising.
The bike also boasts impressive service intervals, with valve clearance checks every 45,000km and oil changes every 15,000km or two years.
Chassis design
The bike features a dedicated aluminum monocoque frame
The DesertX V2 features a dedicated aluminum monocoque frame that uses the engine as a stressed member and also serves as an airbox.
The bike gets a trellis rear subframe and new double-sided aluminum swingarm with progressive rear suspension linkage.
It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels, shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires for off-road riding.
Braking features
It tips the scales at 209kg
The DesertX V2 comes with a wet weight of 209kg without fuel and an 18-liter polymer fuel tank.
The bike gets textured grip panels and crash-pad protection on the tank for added safety.
It also features twin 305mm front disks with Brembo M4.32 radial monobloc calipers for superior braking performance.
Tech features
It comes with cornering ABS and multiple riding modes
The Ducati DesertX V2 has a comprehensive electronics package including traction control, wheelie control, and engine brake control.
It also gets four-level cornering ABS that can be fully deactivated in Enduro and Rally modes.
The bike offers six riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally for different terrains.