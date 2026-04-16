Ducati India will launch Panigale V4 Lamborghini and V2 models
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Ducati India is rolling out a bunch of new bikes this year, kicking off with the Panigale V4 Lamborghini in April.
Expect to see the Monster V2, Hypermotard V2, DesertX V2, and Multistrada V4 Rally hit showrooms by the end of 2026.
Plus, special Corse versions of the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 are on the way for those who love a sportier edge.
Ducati India raises prices June 1
Heads up if you're eyeing a Ducati: prices across all models will go up starting June 1.
The company says rising costs and inflation are behind this move.
Managing Director Bipul Chandra explained it's necessary to keep things sustainable while staying competitive in India.