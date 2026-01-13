Ducati is dropping 10 new bikes in India by end of 2026

The rollout is spaced through the year: Q1 brings the Desmo450 MX, Multistrada V4 Rally, and Panigale V4 Lamborghini; Q3 features Monster V2, Panigale V2 MM93/PB63, and Diavel V4 RS; Q4 wraps it up with Hypermotard V2/V2 SP in October and Panigale V4 Marquez Replica by December.

More bikes, more places

Ducati isn't just adding models—they're expanding dealerships too.

Soon you'll find these bikes up for booking in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Kolkata.

So if you've been waiting for something fresh on two wheels (or just want to check out what's new), Ducati's got some exciting options headed your way.