Ducati launches 2026 Scrambler Nightshift in emerald green ₹13.74L ex-showroom

Ducati Nightshift 4kg lighter 8-plate clutch

The updated Nightshift isn't just about looks: it's four kg lighter for easier handling and comes with a new 8-plate clutch for smoother rides and more foot space.

Under the retro styling, you still get an 803 cc L-Twin engine (72hp, 65.2 Nm), 6-speed gearbox, traction control, cornering ABS, 2 riding modes, wire-spoke wheels, full LED lighting, and a digital cluster.

It's basically vintage vibes with modern tech, perfect for anyone who wants their ride to stand out.