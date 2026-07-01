Ducati launches 2026 Scrambler Nightshift in emerald green ₹13.74L ex-showroom
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Ducati just dropped the 2026 Scrambler Nightshift in a striking emerald green, priced at ₹13.74 lakh (ex-showroom).
Inspired by classic '70s racing machines, this new look replaces the old color and bookings are now open across India.
Ducati Nightshift 4kg lighter 8-plate clutch
The updated Nightshift isn't just about looks: it's four kg lighter for easier handling and comes with a new 8-plate clutch for smoother rides and more foot space.
Under the retro styling, you still get an 803 cc L-Twin engine (72hp, 65.2 Nm), 6-speed gearbox, traction control, cornering ABS, 2 riding modes, wire-spoke wheels, full LED lighting, and a digital cluster.
It's basically vintage vibes with modern tech, perfect for anyone who wants their ride to stand out.