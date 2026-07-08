Ducati launches Diavel V4 Black roadster India priced ₹29.98L
Ducati just dropped the Diavel V4 Black Roadster in India, priced at ₹29.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
This new version is a new color variant priced higher than the Red model, and bookings are already open, with deliveries coming soon.
Under the hood, you get a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine pushing out 168hp and 126 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and Ducati's bi-directional Quick Shift for smooth rides.
Rear-cylinder deactivation tech also helps keep things cool during city commutes.
Diavel V4 Black styling and tech
The Diavel V4 Black Roadster rocks an all-black look with matte and gloss finishes, plus titanium touches and racing yellow highlights for extra flair.
The blacked-out tank, side panels, wheels, and exhaust give it serious presence.
For tech lovers: there's a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, Cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, and launch control, so you're covered whether you're cruising or going full throttle.