Ducati launches Diavel V4 Black roadster India priced ₹29.98L Auto Jul 08, 2026

Ducati just dropped the Diavel V4 Black Roadster in India, priced at ₹29.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

This new version is a new color variant priced higher than the Red model, and bookings are already open, with deliveries coming soon.

Under the hood, you get a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine pushing out 168hp and 126 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and Ducati's bi-directional Quick Shift for smooth rides.

Rear-cylinder deactivation tech also helps keep things cool during city commutes.