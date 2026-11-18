Race-used Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolores sold out on India arrival
What's the story
Ducati has brought six race-used Panigale V4 Tricolore motorcycles to India. The bikes were ridden by Ducati racers during the 2026 Lenovo Race of Champions at the Misano circuit. Each bike represents a unique piece of Ducati racing history, with individual liveries associated with each rider who participated in the Race of Champions.
Sales status
Deliveries by November end
All six motorcycles have been sold out. The deliveries to their respective owners will be completed by the end of November.
This is Ducati India's entire allocation of the 2026 Race of Champions motorcycles, and no further units from this collection are planned for India.
Each motorcycle is a one-of-one collectible in the country, making them even more special for collectors and enthusiasts alike.
Expert opinion
'These are authentic pieces of Ducati racing history'
Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, emphasized the importance of these bikes.
He said, "These are not simply limited-edition motorcycles; they are authentic pieces of Ducati racing history."
Each bike carries a direct connection to the riders and competition at World Ducati Week.
The Indian allocation includes Alvaro Bautista #19 (Aruba.it Racing -Ducati), Iker Lecuona #7 (Aruba.it Racing -Ducati), Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team), Alberto Surra (Team Motocorsa Racing), Tommy Bridewell #46 (Superbike Advocates), and Tarran Mackenzie #95.
Bike features
Race of Champions bikes feature track-focused setup
The Race of Champions bikes are based on the Panigale V4 Tricolore, but with a track-focused setup.
They come with an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, a full titanium Akrapovic exhaust system, Ducati Vehicle Observer Control Race Pro software, and dedicated racing aerodynamics.
The braking system includes 338.5mm ventilated Brembo T-Drive disks, a Brembo PR 17/19-21 MCS master cylinder, racing calipers, and carbon fiber brake-cooling ducts among other race-derived components.