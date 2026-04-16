Ducati to raise prices for select motorcycles in Indian cities

Ducati launches models, opens workshops

Despite the price bump, Ducati has a packed year: it dropped the Desmo450 MX in March and a limited Panigale V4 Lamborghini is set to arrive in April.

Next up are the Monster V2, Hypermotard V2, and Multistrada V4 Rally.

Plus, Ducati is rolling out new service-only workshops in Goa and Ahmedabad with trained staff to keep your ride running smoothly.