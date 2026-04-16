Ducati to raise prices for select motorcycles in Indian cities
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Heads up, Ducati fans: starting June 1, 2026, some Ducati motorcycles are getting pricier in big cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.
The company says rising costs and inflation are behind the move, but it is still committed to that signature luxury vibe and premium experience.
Ducati launches models, opens workshops
Despite the price bump, Ducati has a packed year: it dropped the Desmo450 MX in March and a limited Panigale V4 Lamborghini is set to arrive in April.
Next up are the Monster V2, Hypermotard V2, and Multistrada V4 Rally.
Plus, Ducati is rolling out new service-only workshops in Goa and Ahmedabad with trained staff to keep your ride running smoothly.