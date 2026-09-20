Ducati unveils Desmo450 SM debut production supermoto for racing fans
Auto
Ducati just rolled out the Desmo450 SM, its debut production supermoto built for racing fans.
Unveiled at World Ducati Week, this bike packs a 449.6 cc Desmodromic engine with 63.5hp and can rev up to 11,900 rpm, so you get fewer gear shifts and more speed where it counts.
Desmo450 SM hardware electronics and maintenance
The Desmo450 SM features a lightweight aluminum frame, top-tier Brembo brakes, and Bartubeless wheels designed for agility on the track.
It's equipped with Ducati Traction Control and Launch Control.
Maintenance is race-focused: piston replacement and valve clearance checks every 45 hours, full engine overhaul at 90 hours, plus an optional Com-Link module for smart wear tracking.