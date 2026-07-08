Ducati unveils Desmo450 SM its 1st purpose-built S1 GP supermoto

Desmo450 SM uses 449.6 cc engine

The Desmo450 SM runs on a high-revving 449.6 cc engine with Ducati's signature Desmodromic valves and a lightweight aluminum frame.

Its design took cues from real championship racing experience with Team Unidici, and it even gets a traction control system fine-tuned using data from actual races.

Final specs and pricing are set to drop in September, so if you're into fast bikes or just love seeing Ducati try something new, keep an eye out!