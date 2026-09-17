Ducati unveils Pirelli 44 Ducati Edition speedboat with 1,500hp

Ducati just jumped into the luxury speedboat game with the Pirelli 44 Ducati Edition, unveiled at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

Teaming up with Pirelli and SACS Marine, they've packed this speedboat with three Mercury Racing engines for a wild 1,500hp.

The design nods to Ducati's Superleggera V4 Centenario, featuring an Alcantara interior and carbon-fiber hardtop: basically, it looks as fast as it goes.