Ducati unveils Pirelli 44 Ducati Edition speedboat with 1,500hp
Auto
Ducati just jumped into the luxury speedboat game with the Pirelli 44 Ducati Edition, unveiled at the Cannes Yachting Festival.
Teaming up with Pirelli and SACS Marine, they've packed this speedboat with three Mercury Racing engines for a wild 1,500hp.
The design nods to Ducati's Superleggera V4 Centenario, featuring an Alcantara interior and carbon-fiber hardtop: basically, it looks as fast as it goes.
Only 26 boats, Ducati-Pirelli-SACS-Marine collaborations
To celebrate Ducati's roots from 1926, only 26 of these boats will be made, so exclusivity is part of the deal.
This limited run also kicks off more collaborations between Ducati, Pirelli, and SACS Marine in the world of high-end boats.