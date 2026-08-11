Eccentrica unveils limited roofless V12 roadster at Monterey Car Week
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Eccentrica just dropped a limited-edition, roofless Eccentrica V12 Roadster at Monterey Car Week 2026.
This is a modern twist on the iconic '90s supercar, and you'll get to see it in person on August 14 at The Quail event.
Eccentrica V12 Roadster 5.7L, 550hp
Under the hood, there's a 5.7-liter V12 engine pushing out 550hp and a six-speed gated manual, good for 0 to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 335km/h.
Only 19 will ever be made.
The car features carbon-fiber reinforcements, upgraded suspension, modern Brembo brakes, and an interior packed with premium materials and over 3,500 custom parts, making each one truly unique.