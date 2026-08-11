Eccentrica unveils limited roofless V12 roadster at Monterey Car Week

Under the hood, there's a 5.7-liter V12 engine pushing out 550hp and a six-speed gated manual, good for 0 to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 335km/h.

Only 19 will ever be made.

The car features carbon-fiber reinforcements, upgraded suspension, modern Brembo brakes, and an interior packed with premium materials and over 3,500 custom parts, making each one truly unique.