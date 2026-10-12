Economic Times launches ET Product of the Year Awards 2026
The Economic Times just rolled out its "ET Product of the Year Awards 2026" category, spotlighting products that actually make a difference for the environment.
To be in the running, products need to be available in India and launched or significantly upgraded between January 1, 2025 and September 30, 2026.
The focus is on real impact: think better resource use, lower emissions, and reuse materials.
ET awards demand data-backed market adoption
Unlike awards that just talk about going green, this one demands proof: products must show data-backed results and actual market adoption.
Sectors like clean mobility and renewable energy are included.
Recognition through the Economic Times Product of the Year Awards 2026 can give businesses an opportunity to put their product and its measurable impact before a wider business audience, making it easier for companies to show they're not just talking sustainability, they're doing it.