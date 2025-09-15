Next Article
EKA Mobility unveils India's 1st passenger EV with a steering
Auto
EKA Mobility just revealed the EKA 6S—India's first passenger three-wheeler electric vehicle with a steering wheel—at the International Electric Convention & Green Mobility 2025 in New Delhi.
The EKA 6S fits six passengers plus a driver, aiming to make shared rides comfier and greener, all while sticking to EKA's "Sustainability with Profitability" motto.
EKA also introduced the EKA Connect platform
EKA also showed off their heavy-duty electric truck (the EKA 55T) and a long-range electric bus (the EKA 12 million).
Plus, they introduced EKA Connect, an AI-powered platform that helps manage fleets smarter with predictive diagnostics and real-time tracking—a nice tech boost for anyone looking to run EVs more efficiently.