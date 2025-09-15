Next Article
Honda recalls 1,000+ Africa Twin bikes in India: Here's why
Auto
Honda is recalling its CRF1100L Africa Twin adventure bikes in India, covering models made from 2019 to 2025.
The issue? A wiring glitch in the left-hand switch that could mess with your horn and headlights over time—definitely not ideal for any ride.
How to check if your bike is affected
Starting late January 2026, Honda will swap out the faulty parts for free at BigWing Topline dealerships, no matter your warranty status.
They'll reach out directly via call, SMS, or email if you're affected.
Want to double-check? Just pop your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) into Honda's website to see if your bike's on the list.