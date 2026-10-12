Electric scooter share rises to 33% in India last September
Auto
Electric scooters are having a moment: 33% of all scooter registrations in India last September were electric, up from 22% the year before.
With volatile crude prices raising fears of a potential increase in petrol prices in India and electric vehicles getting more affordable, more people are making the switch to electric rides.
Record 207,000 electric 2-wheelers registered nationwide
September saw a record more than 207,000 electric two-wheelers registered across the country.
TVS and Bajaj Auto are leading the pack: TVS registered more than 54,000 units last month, and Bajaj is ramping up Chetak production to meet demand.
Lower running costs, government incentives like PM E-DRIVE, and concerns about fuel prices are all giving electric vehicle adoption a real boost.