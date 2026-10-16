Elon Musk: New Roadster is Tesla's last manual car
Tesla just unveiled its new Roadster, and here's the big news: it'll be the last Tesla you can actually drive yourself.
CEO Elon Musk confirmed this at the launch, saying, "So if it's going to be the only manually driven car, let's take it to the limits and beyond."
With Tesla moving toward fully self-driving cars and focusing less on manually driven models, this Roadster marks the end of an era.
Tesla says Roadster hits sub-1s 0-60
This isn't just any sports car: it packs some wild tech.
The new Roadster uses a fan-based suction system inspired by SpaceX that gives it insane grip in corners (up to 2 g of extra force).
And get this: Tesla says it can go from 0 to 97km/h in under 1 seconds.
Production is set for 2028, with Tesla aiming to raise the bar for performance cars everywhere.