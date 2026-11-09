Elon Musk says Tesla will refund thousands of Cybertruck preorders
If you pre-ordered a Tesla Cybertruck but never got one, your deposit may be refunded.
Elon Musk just announced that Tesla will refund thousands of customers after struggling to keep up with demand, even after planning to add an additional production shift.
With production expected to wind down around mid-2027, Tesla says it will focus on getting as many trucks out as possible in the next eight months, but many buyers will still get refunds.
Tesla shifts to Austin Cybercab robotaxi
With Cybertruck sales falling short, 20,237 were sold in the US last year, Tesla is shifting gears.
The company is now putting its energy into the upcoming Cybercab robotaxi at its Austin plant and leaning harder into self-driving tech and new vehicle platforms.
It is a clear sign that Tesla sees its future more in autonomous rides than traditional electric pickups.