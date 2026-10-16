Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster said to fly, production 2028
Elon Musk just revealed the next-generation Tesla Roadster, and it's turning heads for its wild claim: the most extreme variant of this car can actually fly (well, sort of).
Thanks to a mix of suction tech and SpaceX cold-gas thrusters, videos show the Roadster pulling off short aerial stunts.
But don't get too excited yet: production won't kick off until 2028.
Roadster trims, US $5,000+$4,500, India ₹50L
The new Roadster comes in three flavors: Performance (for regular roads), Thrust (adds rear thrusters), and Rocket (with extra perimeter thrusters, invite-only).
Reservations are open now if you're feeling bold: US buyers need to put down $5,000 upfront plus $4,500 more within 10 days; in India, it's over ₹50 lakh total.
Just remember: even if you reserve one today, you'll be waiting until 2028 before getting behind the wheel.