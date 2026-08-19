Exicom launches India's 1st liquid-cooled EV charger modules with Tritium

Thanks to liquid-cooling tech picked up from Exicom's 2024 Tritium acquisition, these modules can run up to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than typical air-cooled ones, helping prevent nearly 60% of the power electronics failures that are linked to thermal stress.

They're also sealed to block out dust and moisture, making them more reliable for real-world use.

First stop: North America and Europe, with India in the pipeline.