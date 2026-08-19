Exicom launches India's 1st liquid-cooled EV charger modules with Tritium
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Exicom just dropped India's first-ever liquid-cooled power modules for EV chargers, built right at its smart facility in Hyderabad.
These new modules help keep high-power chargers cool and efficient, and they'll debut with Tritium's ultra-fast DC charging systems.
Modules run up to 10°C cooler
Thanks to liquid-cooling tech picked up from Exicom's 2024 Tritium acquisition, these modules can run up to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than typical air-cooled ones, helping prevent nearly 60% of the power electronics failures that are linked to thermal stress.
They're also sealed to block out dust and moisture, making them more reliable for real-world use.
First stop: North America and Europe, with India in the pipeline.