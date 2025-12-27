F1 2026: FIA unveils lighter, smarter cars and greener fuels
Formula 1 is getting a big refresh in 2026.
The FIA just announced new rules that make cars at least 30kg lighter (now minimum 768kg), with shorter wheelbases and narrower bodies.
The goal? Closer racing and better on-track action.
Power gets a tech upgrade
Engines are changing too—say goodbye to the old MGU-H, and hello to a boosted MGU-K for nearly triple the electric power.
Six big names (Ferrari, Mercedes, Honda, Audi, Red Bull-Ford, Renault) will supply these new hybrid engines.
Plus, active aerodynamics arrive: drivers can adjust wings for more speed or grip depending on the track section.
Overtake mode and eco-fuels join the race
Drivers get an "Overtake Mode" for quick power boosts when chasing down rivals—a little extra drama for race fans.
And in a major green move, all cars must run on advanced sustainable fuels that cut pollution and help keep F1's racing future cleaner.