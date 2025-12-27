Suzuki to bring these stylish concepts to Tokyo Auto Salon

Suzuki , the Japanese automaker that left the US market over a decade ago, is all set to showcase five new vehicle concepts at next month's Tokyo Auto Salon. The models are designed for markets other than the US and include an adorable collaboration with Capcom, a leading video game company. The first of these concepts is a miniature version of the Jimny SUV, inspired by Capcom's popular Monster Hunter franchise.

Diverse designs Off-road motorcycle and nature-ready vehicles Along with the Jimny SUV, Suzuki is also presenting a DR-Z4S off-road motorcycle. The bike is inspired by Monster Hunter's "Seikret," a mode of transportation in the game. It comes with a unique livery and saddle bag. Other models include an XBEE tailored for nature photographers and an Every Wagon called Wanpaku Rider, which is aimed at families seeking outdoor adventures.

Utility focus 'Super Carry Work & Play Pro' concept The last concept to be unveiled by Suzuki is the 'Super Carry Work & Play Pro.' This small truck comes with a cage around its bed for added utility. The automaker envisions the Super Carry as a base camp for work and play, whether it's camping on weekends or hauling goods during the week.