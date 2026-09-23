Fang Cheng Bao launches Formula S in China 9-minute charge
BYD's sub-brand Fang Cheng Bao just dropped the Formula S in China, a sleek electric vehicle aimed right at the Tesla Model 3, but with a price tag about $7,000 less.
The real kicker? Its Blade Batteries and Flash Charging technology let you juice up from 10% to 90% in just 9 minutes, making long waits at charging stations a thing of the past.
Formula S 9 variants, 900km
Formula S comes in nine versions, including sedan and sporty GT models, and can go up to 900km on a single charge.
It packs smart features like LiDAR-powered driver assist (called God's Eye B) and offers two suspension choices for different driving vibes.
Prices range from roughly $28,000 to about $35,400.
Fang Cheng Bao isn't stopping at China: they're planning to launch this electric vehicle in foreign markets under the Denza brand, hoping to shake up international markets and give Tesla some real competition.