Faraday Future unveils futurist humanoid plus 5 other robots

Futurist robot priced at $90,000

The Futurist stands 5-foot-8, runs for 6 hours on dual batteries, and uses NVIDIA tech for smooth motion.

Priced at $90,000, it's designed for everything from research and events to chores and health support.

It also showed off affordable robot dogs for classrooms and tough quadrupeds built for jobs like surveillance and firefighting.

The company hopes this fresh lineup (and limited shipments this year) will help it compete with Tesla's Optimus and Unitree's H1 in the high-end robotics scene.