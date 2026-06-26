Faraday Future unveils futurist humanoid plus 5 other robots
Faraday Future, the EV startup that's had a rough ride, is switching gears and diving into robotics to turn things around.
On June 25, it introduced six new robots, including its main star, the Futurist humanoid robot.
This move comes after founder Jia Yueting made a comeback last year following bankruptcy.
Futurist robot priced at $90,000
The Futurist stands 5-foot-8, runs for 6 hours on dual batteries, and uses NVIDIA tech for smooth motion.
Priced at $90,000, it's designed for everything from research and events to chores and health support.
It also showed off affordable robot dogs for classrooms and tough quadrupeds built for jobs like surveillance and firefighting.
The company hopes this fresh lineup (and limited shipments this year) will help it compete with Tesla's Optimus and Unitree's H1 in the high-end robotics scene.