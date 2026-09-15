Ferrari reveals track-only 296 GT Modificata for Club Competizioni GT
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Ferrari just revealed the 296 GT Modificata, a super-exclusive, track-only car built for pure racing fun.
It will be produced in extremely limited numbers for members of Ferrari's Club Competizioni GT track experience program, who get two years, or 12 rounds, of participation in the customer racing series.
Twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 makes 730hp
The Modificata runs on a beefed-up 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that cranks out 730hp and revs up to 8,500 rpm, seriously quick stuff, finishing Ferrari's test track in just over a minute.
It's got slick racing upgrades too: a huge rear wing, new front splitter, bigger air intakes for cooling, and a stripped-down interior with bucket seats and an intercom so you can chat with your passenger or driving coach while flying around the circuit.