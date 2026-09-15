Ferrari reveals track-only 296 GT Modificata for Club Competizioni GT

The Modificata runs on a beefed-up 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that cranks out 730hp and revs up to 8,500 rpm, seriously quick stuff, finishing Ferrari's test track in just over a minute.

It's got slick racing upgrades too: a huge rear wing, new front splitter, bigger air intakes for cooling, and a stripped-down interior with bucket seats and an intercom so you can chat with your passenger or driving coach while flying around the circuit.