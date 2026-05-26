Ferrari unveils 1st all-electric 'Luce' priced at €550,000 in Italy

Luce waitlist stretches to 2027

Luce is Ferrari's first 5-seat electric vehicle and features an external sound system to recreate that classic engine roar.

Inside, you get a mix of analog controls and OLED screens for a modern yet familiar feel.

It goes from 0-97km/h in under 2.5 seconds, tops out over 306km/h, and covers 531km on one charge.

Built at Ferrari's new $230 million facility in Italy, demand is so high that the waiting list stretches until 2027, even as electric vehicle sales slow elsewhere.