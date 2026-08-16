Ferrari's 1st electric Luce fetches $40 million at Monterey auction

Unveiled in May 2026, the Luce starts at €550,000 ($636,356) and packs four electric motors for a total of 1,050 cv, meaning it can hit 310km/h and go from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.

Designed with Jony Ive's LoveFrom studio, it also features advanced driving tech and a big focus on sustainability: Ferrari cut CO2 emissions by 70% during production.

While some traditionalists were skeptical about an electric Ferrari, this record-breaking sale shows that innovation and luxury can definitely go hand in hand.