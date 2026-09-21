Ferrari's Universo exhibition to debut in New Delhi this October
Ferrari's big Universo exhibition is making its India debut at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre, New Delhi, from October 17 to November 1, 2026.
After runs in Italy, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand, it's finally our turn!
Expect to see the latest Ferrari models like the 849 Testarossa, F80, Purosangue, and more, all under one roof.
Ferrari Universo public opening October 19
The first two days are reserved for guests only, but from October 19 onward, everyone can check it out.
Besides drool-worthy cars (including some historic legends), there'll be a Racing Area showing Ferrari's technologies, achievements, and engineering developments associated with the brand's competition activities, and a Classiche section for vintage fans.
Plus: catch the Asian premiere of Luce (Ferrari's very first electric car) and get a peek at its new Hypersail sailing project.