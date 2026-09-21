Ferrari's Universo exhibition to debut in New Delhi this October

Ferrari's big Universo exhibition is making its India debut at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre, New Delhi, from October 17 to November 1, 2026.

After runs in Italy, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand, it's finally our turn!

Expect to see the latest Ferrari models like the 849 Testarossa, F80, Purosangue, and more, all under one roof.