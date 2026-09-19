Ferrari's 'Universo Ferrari' arrives in New Delhi Oct 17-Nov 1
Ferrari's celebrated Universo Ferrari exhibition is making its India debut at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi India International Convention and Expo Centre from October 17 to November 1.
After touring Italy, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand, this global event finally lands here, so if you're into cars (or just want some cool Insta stories), this one's worth checking out.
Ferrari's Classiche, Luce EV and Hypersail
The show dives deep into Ferrari's history with iconic models in the Classiche section and spotlights new rides like the 849 Testarossa and Luce, the brand's first electric car.
There's also a 'Racing Area' packed with race-spec Ferraris.
Plus, for the first time in Asia, you'll get a look at Hypersail, a wild sailing project aiming for a world speed record.
Exclusive previews run October 17-18 before doors open to everyone on October 19.