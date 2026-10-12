Fiat unveils Multiplay concept blending minivan SUV and pickup
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Fiat just dropped the Multiplay, a concept car that blends a minivan's space, an SUV's vibe, and a pickup's practicality.
At 4.45 meters long, it can shift from a roomy six-plus-one-seater for family trips to a four-seat pickup with a sliding rear section, basically making it super adaptable for whatever you're up to.
Fiat's Multiplay uses Metamorfosi architecture
Built on Fiat's flexible "Metamorfosi" architecture, the Multiplay features smart touches like a rear spoiler that doubles as a bike rack and an inventive "Petsenger seat" inside for kids or pets.
No engine specs yet; this one's all about creative design and making the most out of compact space.