Ford advances $2 billion Louisville overhaul for 2027 Fathom debut
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Ford's big $2 billion makeover of its Louisville plant is moving right along, with plans to launch the all-electric Fathom midsize truck in 2027.
The Fathom is set to start under $30,000, and early prototypes will roll out at the beginning of that year; consumer models will follow soon after.
Alan Clarke system speeds assembly 15%
The factory's new universal production system, developed by Ford's skunkworks team led by former Tesla executive Alan Clarke, uses single-piece aluminum parts to speed up assembly by about 15%.
Ford has also been training some employees on the new system at its New Models Program Development Center in Allen Park, Michigan.