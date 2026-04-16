Ford confirms next-generation F-150 will arrive by 2029 amid refresh
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Ford just confirmed its next-generation F-150 will hit the roads by 2029, a bit later than originally planned.
The production was reportedly delayed from 2027 to 2028 as part of Ford's bigger strategy to refresh its lineup and keep things exciting for drivers.
Ford plans 80% North American update
Ford isn't stopping with the F-150.
By 2029, they plan to update about 80% of their North American vehicles, including a new Super Duty truck and a midsize electric truck built on their Universal Electric Vehicle platform.
This big refresh comes as Chevy preps its own new Silverado, so Ford's clearly aiming to stay ahead in the game, especially with more electric options on the way.