Ford confirms next-generation F-150 will arrive by 2029 amid refresh

Ford plans 80% North American update

Ford isn't stopping with the F-150.

By 2029, they plan to update about 80% of their North American vehicles, including a new Super Duty truck and a midsize electric truck built on their Universal Electric Vehicle platform.

This big refresh comes as Chevy preps its own new Silverado, so Ford's clearly aiming to stay ahead in the game, especially with more electric options on the way.