Ford Fathom $28,350 pickup can supply over 10 kW
Ford announced new chargers for its forthcoming Fathom pickup, which starts at $28,350, and it does more than drive.
The Fathom can send over 10 kW of power to your house or even the grid, keeping essentials like your fridge and AC running for nearly half a day during an outage.
It's a practical way to cut costs and get into smart energy tech without breaking the bank.
Fathom chargers priced $650 and $2,100
You get two charger choices: the Home Power Station ($650), which charges when electricity is cheapest and powers your home when rates go up, and the Home Backup Power package ($2,100), which adds a backup panel for outages (though installation could run up to $10,000).
Plus, you can join virtual power plants (basically selling stored energy back to the grid) and potentially earn upwards of $1,000 a year.