Ford, Geely to form Valencia JV using global energy architecture
Ford is joining forces with Chinese automaker Geely to create a Europe-focused manufacturing joint venture at its Valencia plant.
By using Geely's modular Global Energy Architecture, Ford can skip building its own EV platform, potentially cutting both costs and development time in half.
The setup lets Ford mix and match designs while keeping the core mechanics the same, making things way more efficient.
Geely's ECRI to support joint venture
Geely's External Collaboration Research Institute (ECRI), which already works with companies like Renault and Waymo, will support the project.
The Ford-Geely joint venture plans to kick off operations in 2027, aiming for new models like a Ford crossover, a Bronco-family vehicle, and two Geely SUVs by 2028.
This partnership highlights how Chinese carmakers are now leading global tech solutions for big names like Ford.