Ford issues 2 recalls affecting 110,000+ Mustangs and Mach-E models
Ford just announced two big recalls: over 110,000 vehicles, including Mustangs (2024-2026) and Mach-E models, are being called back for safety repairs.
Ford has issued 56 recalls so far this year, with more than 11 million vehicles recalled in total for 2026.
Mustang wiper error, Mach-E differential replacements
Mustangs are facing a glitch where the windshield wipers stop working right in freezing weather: they only run at full speed and the washer doesn't work, all because of a programming error.
Ford will inspect and replace motors in affected cars; no accidents or injuries have been reported so far.
Mach-E models have a separate issue: some rear differential parts can crack from fatigue, which could cause power loss or even make the car move when parked.
Ford will swap out faulty assemblies, and again, no crashes or injuries have been linked to this problem yet.