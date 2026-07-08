Ford issues 2 recalls affecting 110,000+ Mustangs and Mach-E models

Mustang wiper error, Mach-E differential replacements

Mustangs are facing a glitch where the windshield wipers stop working right in freezing weather: they only run at full speed and the washer doesn't work, all because of a programming error.

Ford will inspect and replace motors in affected cars; no accidents or injuries have been reported so far.

Mach-E models have a separate issue: some rear differential parts can crack from fatigue, which could cause power loss or even make the car move when parked.

Ford will swap out faulty assemblies, and again, no crashes or injuries have been linked to this problem yet.