Ford launches Bronco Basecamp with Jiangling, 500-901km WLTP range
Ford just dropped the Bronco Basecamp, a fresh spin on its iconic SUV, built with help from its Chinese partner Jiangling.
This version isn't about hardcore off-roading. It's aimed at lifestyle and road trip fans.
It runs on dual electric motors with a 49-kWh battery and gets backup from a 1.5-liter turbo engine, targeting a combined WLTP range of around 500-901km (800-900km).
Basecamp foldable seats form sleeping area
Inside, the Basecamp is all about flexibility: foldable seats turn into a sleeping area, and the Outer Banks edition even adds a pop-up roof for extra comfort.
You also get up to 6.6 kW of onboard power, enough to run your camping gadgets.
It is being adapted for Australia and New Zealand; it uses tech from Ford's Chinese-market cars, showing how global teamwork is shaping new electric SUVs.