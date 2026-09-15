Ford launches Bronco Basecamp with Jiangling, 500-901km WLTP range

Ford just dropped the Bronco Basecamp, a fresh spin on its iconic SUV, built with help from its Chinese partner Jiangling.

This version isn't about hardcore off-roading. It's aimed at lifestyle and road trip fans.

It runs on dual electric motors with a 49-kWh battery and gets backup from a 1.5-liter turbo engine, targeting a combined WLTP range of around 500-901km (800-900km).