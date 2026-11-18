Ford Mustang GTD pays homage to a car from 1901
What's the story
Ford has unveiled a special edition of its iconic Mustang GTD for 2028. The new model pays tribute to the "Sweepstakes," a car built and raced by Henry Ford in 1901. The original vehicle was a last-ditch effort to attract investors, and now, more than a century later, Ford is honoring it with this unique livery for the Mustang GTD.
Design details
The car features a Royal Red exterior with black accents
The 1901 livery of the Mustang GTD features a Royal Red exterior with black accents, replacing last year's Spirit of America package.
It also features exposed carbon fiber on the splitter, diffuser, rockers, and rear wing.
The interior is equally impressive with mahogany red leather seats and race red stitching.
Enhanced features
The car comes with standard performance package
The 2028 Mustang GTD also comes with a standard Performance Package that includes aerodynamic updates and weight reduction.
The car now gets redesigned 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters, a new shift ring, and full-grain leather wrapping on the center console, door panels, and instrument panel.
Optional magnesium wheels are also available for the model year.
Color choices
New painted stripe options have also been added
The Mustang GTD comes with new painted stripe options and an updated livery for the Liquid Carbon with teal accents and striping.
The exterior colors have also been refreshed with the addition of Incognito Green and Teal Tonic, replacing Sage Green and Blue Metallic.
However, Ford has not made any changes to the powertrain of this model.
Engine specifications
Top speed remains unchanged at 325km/h
Under the hood, the 2028 Mustang GTD packs Ford's supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine with a dry-sump oil system.
It produces an impressive 815hp and 900Nm of torque, mated to a rear-mounted eight-speed dual-clutch transaxle.
The top speed remains unchanged at 325km/h with Brembo ceramic brakes providing the stopping power for this powerful machine.