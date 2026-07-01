Ford pulls back AI quality checks, rehiring over 300 engineers Auto Jul 01, 2026

Ford tried going all in on AI for quality checks, even installing 900 cameras, but by mid-2026, it just wasn't cutting it.

So, Ford rehired over 300 engineers (yes, even some who'd left), with COO Kumar Galhotra openly saying the AI results "had not been getting the results it hoped for."

Now, the company is putting its trust back in human expertise.