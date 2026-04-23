Ford says BYD, not Tesla, is EV company to beat
Auto
Ford just made a big move: it's now looking to BYD, not Tesla, as the company to beat in electric vehicles.
CEO Jim Farley says BYD is "the best in the business for us" at building electric vehicles and managing supply chains, which is exactly what Ford wants to learn from.
This change comes as Tesla slows down on launching new models, and Farley believes keeping up with top Chinese brands like BYD is key for Ford's future.
BYD tops China sales, passing Volkswagen
BYD isn't just any carmaker: it recently became China's top seller, even passing Volkswagen.
Besides making popular electric cars, Ford's shift shows how much influence Chinese automakers now have worldwide, and highlights how older car giants are rethinking their game plans to stay relevant.