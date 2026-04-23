Ford says BYD, not Tesla, is EV company to beat Auto Apr 23, 2026

Ford just made a big move: it's now looking to BYD, not Tesla, as the company to beat in electric vehicles.

CEO Jim Farley says BYD is "the best in the business for us" at building electric vehicles and managing supply chains, which is exactly what Ford wants to learn from.

This change comes as Tesla slows down on launching new models, and Farley believes keeping up with top Chinese brands like BYD is key for Ford's future.