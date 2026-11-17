Ford unveils 1901 Royal Red livery for 2028 Mustang GTD
Ford is rolling out a new 1901 livery for the 2028 Mustang GTD, marking 125 years since Henry Ford's legendary "Sweepstakes" race win.
This new version swaps in a bold Royal Red look with black accents and lots of exposed carbon fiber, giving it serious track vibes.
Mustang GTD 815hp V-8 December orders
Inside, you get mahogany-red leather seats with race-red stitching and leather-wrapped details.
The Performance Package adds aerodynamic tweaks and weight-saving upgrades.
There are also redesigned titanium paddle shifters and optional magnesium wheels (finally back after supply issues).
Under the hood, it still packs an 815-horsepower V-8.
Orders open in December, with deliveries expected to start in the second quarter of 2027.